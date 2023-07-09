On Sunday, July 9th, we have an early afternoon game in Washington D.C. as the Nationals take on the visiting Texas Rangers in game three of their three-game series. FanDuel is running an MLB Quick Hit promotion that involves tonight's early game between the Rangers and the Nationals. We take a look at this MLB Quick Hit promo on our MLB prop odds series this Sunday, July 9th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has a prop for today's early afternoon game between the Texas Rangers at the top of the AL West meanwhile, the Nationals are the bottom feeders in the NL East as they head into the All-Star Break. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's MLB Quick Hit promo has to offer.

MLB Quick Hits Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Quick Hits Odds

Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals: Texas Rangers To Win Race To 3 Runs (-188)

Dane Dunning is the probable pitcher for the Texas Rangers. He has an impressive record of 8-1 with a 2.61 ERA AND 1.10 WHIP. He hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in his last four games and has pitched six or more innings in each game. With Jacob DeGrom out of the picture, Dunning has stepped up into the ace role for the Texas Rangers and will make it exceptionally hard on this below-average Nationals lineup to muster up much offense early this afternoon.

Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Washington Nationals who has been struggling all season long with a 5-10 record, 5.13 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and only 68 strikeouts in 101.2 innings pitched. The Rangers have one of the most potent lineups in the league with batters like Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia just smashed opposing pitchers. It is going to be hard to expect Corbin not to give up a ton of runs in this matchup. He is also coming off a home game against the Cincinnati Reds where he pitched five innings and gave up 6 earned runs on 10 hits as well as 2 home runs and 3 walks. Just in his last three games, he has given up 13 runs and 22 hits.

The Rangers will be looking to put a stamp on this last game before they hit the All-Star Break to keep their momentum going into the second half of the season. They already have a two-game lead over their cross-state rivals the Houston Astros and would love to add onto that lead with a big win here early this afternoon. With the Rangers having a huge advantage on the mound and at the plate today they should be able to limit the Nationals offense while putting up runs on the board early. Expect the Rangers bats to come out hot early with Corbin normally coughing up runs in the early going and get these three runs out of the way quickly to cash your bets in this early afternoon game.