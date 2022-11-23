Published November 23, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants are expected to be one of the top suitors for Aaron Judge in free agency, and have already had a free agent meeting with Judge early on in free agency. The speculation surrounding Judge potentially signing with the Giants is running rampant right now, and even some of their players are joining in on the fun, with Joc Pederson making his own pitch to Judge on his Instagram story.

👀 The Giants’ Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650) posted this on his Instagram: pic.twitter.com/jIXD89ifZg — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 23, 2022

This is a not so subtle message from Pederson here, and it looks like he’s thoroughly interested in teaming up with Judge to help the Giants post a strong bounce-back campaign in 2023. After winning 107 games in 2021, the Giants finished with an 81-81 record in 2022, and are going to be aggressive in their quest to add some more talent to their team in a quest to make it back to the postseason next year.

San Fran already took the first step towards accomplishing that when they re-signed Pederson to his qualifying offer. Pederson was the Giants best hitter last season, but it’s clear that he’s going to need some help alongside him if San Francisco wants to make it back to the playoffs.

Adding Judge would certainly help accomplish that, and it looks like Pederson is pushing for the Giants to bring him onboard and help the team win next season. Judge is arguably the best hitter in all of baseball right now, and adding him would make San Francisco a powerhouse in the National League West next season. If the Giants can land Judge, he and Pederson may become one of the most dangerous duos in the league next season.