The Los Angeles Angels have been one of, if not the busiest teams so far this offseason. They have signed starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d'Arnaud and infielder Kevin Newman and traded for outfielder Jorge Soler.

The Angels have been linked to another free agent. They have shown interest in Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

“I've heard there is some interest there,” Morosi said on MLB Network's “Hot Stove” show on Monday.

While the Angels have already helped shore up their starting rotation by signing Hendricks, Sugano could be another veteran leader to help stabilize the young Angels pitching staff.

If the Angels are able to sign Sugano, that would be another indication that they are trying to compete for a postseason berth in the potentially wide open AL West after their early free agency and trade moves.

In 2020, Sugano was posted and drew interest from teams cross baseball, but he did not end up signing anywhere and returned to the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Tomoyuki Sugano's fit with the Los Angeles Angels

The 35-year-old Sugano, a 12-year NPB veteran, is one of the most decorated Japanese pitchers of all time. Sugano earned eight NPB All-Star appearances, won two Sawamura Awards (Japan's equivalent to the Cy Young) and two Central League MVPs and led the league in ERA four times.

Despite his success, many believed that at this stage in his career, his chance to play in MLB had passed. However, Sugano has had a resurgence this season, posting a 1.67 ERA through 24 starts.

There is not much precedent for what a 35-year-old rookie pitcher's free agency market would look like. However, with the recent success of fellow veteran Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga, who was one of the best pitchers in baseball this season as a 31-year-old rookie after coming over from Japan this past offseason, teams may be more willing to take a chance on a player like Sugano.

With a mind-boggling six-pitch mix and elite command, Sugano would project to join Tyler Anderson at the top of the Angels rotation. With young starters like 23-year-old Jack Kochanowicz, 25-year-old Reid Detmers and 26-year-old Jose Soriano, Sugano would provide a welcome veteran presence alongside Anderson and Hendricks.

This new-look Angels team could end up being one of baseball's biggest surprises this season, and based on their interest in Sugano, they are not done trying to add and improve.