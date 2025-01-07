The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in former All-Star closer Carlos Estevez, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Heyman reports that the Blue Jays are one of “a half dozen teams” with interest in Estevez.

The 32-year-old reliever has previously pitched with the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. He was selected to the American League All-Star team in 2023 while with the Angels and ultimately finished the season with a 3.90 ERA and a career-high 31 saves. He recorded a 2.38 ERA and 20 saves with the Angels in 2024 before getting traded to the Phillies. Estevez pitched well with the Phillies, recording a 2.57 ERA and six saves in 20 appearances.

The Angels traded Estevez to the Phillies in the reliever's contract season. Now a free agent, Estevez is seemingly receiving plenty of interest. The Blue Jays, who lost Jordan Romano in free agency, are looking for bullpen upgrades.

Estevez could impact the Blue Jays' bullpen in a pivotal manner. Toronto endured a difficult 2024 campaign, finishing with a 74-88 record. The Blue Jays were ultimately last in the American League East following their forgettable '24 season.

The team has questions to answer when it comes to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette's futures with the ball club. Rumors have swirled about both players, and trades remain a possibility. This is a Blue Jays team that is dealing with uncertainty at the moment.

Building a strong core of relievers will help to alleviate some of that uncertainty, though. Adding a veteran reliever such as Carlos Estevez, regardless of whether or not he takes over the closer role, is a move that makes sense for the Blue Jays.

Toronto will be a team to monitor in the Estevez sweepstakes. According to Heyman, though, there are plenty of interested teams in the former All-Star as MLB free agency moves forward.