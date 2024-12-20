The Toronto Blue Jays lost out on Juan Soto this offseason. They threw their hats in the ring, just like they did with Shohei Ohtani, but fell short in 2024 as well. Now, they have to activate a Plan B but have not signed anyone in free agency yet. Vladimir Guerrero Jr needs an extension, as does Bo Bichette, but could either be a trade candidate. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal talks about that and how Alex Bregman fits into the Blue Jays' plans.

“The Jays are in talks with Guerrero about a long-term extension that would buy him out of his final year of arbitration and free agency. They are fielding interest in Bichette, who also is entering his walk year. And they are at least on the periphery of the Bregman sweepstakes, though other free agents, for now, appear better fits.”

The Blue Jays did not trade Guerrero at the trade deadline because they wanted to sign him to an extension. Now, they have an opportunity to lock up their franchise player. But it could cost them Bichette in a trade, which should bring a solid prospect haul back.

If Alex Bregman is not a fit for the Blue Jays, where could they go in free agency? And should they trade Bichette?

What should the Blue Jays do this offseason?

The Blue Jays should start their offseason by signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr to a massive extension. They have a franchise player and should not let him walk for any massive return. When they traded Yusei Kikuchi to the Astros, they got what many consider to be a tremendous group of prospects. They can develop those players around Guerrero to build a contender.

But the long-term health of the franchise may not be at the top of the priority list for the decision-makers. Rosenthal outlines why the Blue Jays are so desperate to create a contender for 2025.

“The perception within the industry remains that the Jays are desperate to do something big. Club president Mark Shapiro is in the final year of his contract. General manager Ross Atkins has just two years left. And the team is coming off a season in which it finished last in the AL East and won only 74 games.”

The Blue Jays should not worry about that and sign Guerrero and Corbin Burnes. With a bona fide ace leading off their rotation, they will immediately be better than last year and can still develop young players while having a competitive 2025.