The Atlanta Braves are preparing for the possibility of losing superb starting pitcher Max Fried in free agency, but they might already have a backup plan in mind. Following a turbulent 2024 season, the organization is expressing interest in another World Series champion. The Braves have their sights on Walker Buehler, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

There is no denying that the two-time All-Star comes with red flags, but general manager Alex Anthopoulos has seen some of his gambles pay off in big ways. Chris Sale made 31 starts over a four-year span with the Boston Red Sox and was considered to be a lost cause by many fans. He won his first Cy Young, joined Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in winning the pitching Triple Crown and earned a Gold Glove award in his first year with the Braves.

Perhaps Buehler can also rediscover his best form in the ATL. The 30-year-old righty might actually be less of a risk than Sale was last offseason, given the important role he played in helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win a championship.