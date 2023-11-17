The Brewers are engaging in Brandon Woodruff trade talks this offseason even though he recently underwent surgery for a shoulder injury

The Milwaukee Brewers have won 86 games or more in six consecutive 162-game seasons. They consistently possess one of the most productive pitching staffs in the MLB and just captured another divisional title despite lacking offensive firepower. Generally, the offseason would provide such a franchise with the opportunity to strengthen an already competitive roster.

But the Brewers also happen to be the smallest market in baseball. Hence, they might actually decide to subtract key pieces rather than add them. All-Star players with expiring contracts are prime candidates to be mentioned in trade rumors.

Corbin Burnes has long been speculated as a possible target for other playoff teams, and now fellow starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff is also being floated in trade talks, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Woodruff, who recorded a 2.28 ERA in 11 starts in 2023, recently underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. The injury ravaged his 2023 campaign and devastatingly forced him to miss postseason play.

The Brandon Woodruff situation is a complicated one for Brewers

Milwaukee is expected to pay the two-time All-Star approximately $12 million in his final year of arbitration. Based on Morosi's report, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold ostensibly deems it impractical to dole out that kind of money for a player who will miss, at minimum, a big chunk of the 2024 season due to rehab.

Despite some red flags, a potential World Series contender with more resources could be interested in gambling on Brandon Woodruff. If Milwaukee cannot find an ideal trade partner or package by 8 p.m. ET on Friday, the organization could non-tender the 30-year-old right-hander, which makes him a free agent for this offseason.

The next several hours will be crucial to monitor. With their manager already gone, Brewers fans should brace themselves for the possibility of seeing a drastically different squad take the field next Opening Day.