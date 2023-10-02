Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsel said that starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff is out for the Wild Card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to a right shoulder capsular injury, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“His availability for the postseason is up in the air at this point,” Craig Counsel said, via Rosiak.

This is a huge blow for the Brewers. They have their ace in Corbin Burnes going in Game 1 against the Diamondbacks, but Woodruff likely would have pitched in Game 2. The one-two punch of Corbin Burnes and Woodruff would make things a lot tougher on the Diamondbacks in this series.

Woodruff has started 11 games this season and pitched to a 2.28 ERA, according to Baseball Reference, so he was a vital factor in the Brewers' potential postseason success.

Burnes is listed as the Game 1 starter, while Game 2 starters are not listed for either team. It will be intriguing to see what strategies the Brewers and Diamondbacks use when it comes to deploying their pitching staff in this series. The injury to Woodruff will make it tougher on Counsel not only in this series, but potentially the whole postseason.

The winner of this series will move on to face the No. 2 seed in the National League in Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series.

With the postseason starting tomorrow, the Brewers will undoubtedly be going over plans when it comes to their pitching staff. The outcome of Game 1 could impact who they decide to have pitch in Game 2 of the series.