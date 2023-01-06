By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly offered OF Bryan Reynolds a 6-year, $75 million extension, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Pittsburgh has stated that they would prefer not to trade the star centerfielder. However, his previous trade request has placed the Pirates into a difficult position.

Reynolds still has multiple years of team control on his contract and the Pirates feel as if they are close to contending. With a young core of Bryan Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and O’Neil Cruz, they project to be an intriguing team to follow moving forward. But a Reynolds trade would likely push their window of contention back by a couple of years. Although a trade will garner talented prospects, the Pirates clearly believe in Reynolds and want to retain him.

Bryan Reynolds has been linked to a number of different teams since requesting a trade. The Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as a team to keep tabs on. The same can be said for the New York Yankees. However, the Pirates are reportedly asking for an eye-opening return in any Reynolds deal. Their steep asking price may ultimately deter potential suitors from pursing Reynolds via trade this offseason.

In the end, Pittsburgh will likely need to increase their contract offer if they want to extend Bryan Reynolds. If an extension fails to come to fruition, a trade could come at some point, even if it isn’t this offseason. Reynolds is destined to face trade rumors throughout his remaining tenure with the Pirates unless Pittsburgh finds a way to compete or the two sides agree to an extension.