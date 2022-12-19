By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, and Texas Rangers are reportedly leading the charge for Michael Conforto in free agency, per Patrick Saunders. Saunders adds that the Colorado Rockies are also in the conversation for the former New York Mets outfielder.

The Mets also profile as a potential landing destination for Conforto. The Houston Astros were previously linked to the outfielder, but they are now an unlikely fit for him after re-signing Michael Brantley on Sunday.

Michael Conforto offers one of the more unique free agency cases in recent memory.

He was once regarded as one of the better outfielders in all of baseball. For his career, the 29-year old is slashing .255/.356/.468 with an .824 OPS. He hit .322 with 9 home runs during the shortened 60-game 2020 campaign. In 2019, Conforto clubbed 33 home runs for the Mets. In addition to quality hitting, Conforto could hold his own on defense.

But Michael Conforto endured a down 2021 season. With that being said, his numbers were still decent enough to warrant a strong contract in free agency. But the MLB lockout combined with an injury he suffered during the offseason led to Conforto sitting out all of 2022.

It seems likely that he will pursue a 1-year deal this offseason to reestablish himself. Cody Bellinger, who struggled mightily in Los Angeles with the Dodgers over the past two years, signed a 1-year contract with the Chicago Cubs to rebuild his stock. Conforto would benefit from taking a similar approach in free agency.

