By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers could still re-sign Justin Turner, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Turner, a fan-favorite in LA, previously admitted that he’d be open to a reunion with the Dodgers.

“Obviously, I love being a Dodger, I love being in Los Angeles. This is home for me,” Turner said. “I’m in good standing with the Dodgers. I’ve talked to Andrew Friedman several times, I’ve talked to Dave Roberts several times. Again, it’s a business.”

Rosenthal reported that LA may consider signing “lesser free agents” such as Justin Turner and Kevin Kiermaier to patch up some short-term holes on the roster. Additionally, signing those players would provide the Dodgers with an opportunity to pursue Shohei Ohtani next offseason.

One superstar who is still connected to Los Angeles is Carlos Correa. But the Dodgers would prefer to sign him to a large AAV deal on a short-term contract. The dilemma in a potential Correa deal is the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal. Los Angeles’ front office isn’t sure how fans, and even players for that matter, would respond to bringing in Correa.

Gavin Lux would likely take over shortstop duties if the Dodgers don’t sign Correa or another shortstop in free agency. But as aforementioned, Kevin Kiermaier could be brought in to take over centerfield duties. And Justin Turner, if re-signed, could split time between 3B and DH with Max Muncy.

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers approach the remainder of free agency. Fans are hoping for a Justin Turner reunion.