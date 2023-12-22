The Giants may have difficulties in securing their Yoshinobu Yamamoto fallback plan in Blake Snell.

The Yoshinobu Yamamoto fever has taken over the league by storm, and the 25-year old Japanese international ended up signing a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking an end to weeks of free agency courtship. Now, the teams that have lost out on Yamamoto, including the San Francisco Giants, are turning their attention towards the next-best option on the market, with reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell standing out as the most attractive starting pitcher left.

Nevertheless, even for a team that isn't afraid to spend such as the Giants, getting Snell to put his signature on the dotted line will be a difficult task. After all, another casualty of the Dodgers' free-spending ways, the Los Angeles Angels, which lost Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal, are reportedly in hot pursuit of the reigning NL Cy Young winner.

“According to one industry source, the Angels have made Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, their priority after losing AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers in free agency,” wrote Susan Sussler of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Now, the Angels, despite losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency, still have all the incentive in the world to try and compete. They have the services of Mike Trout still, and as long as one of the greatest outfielders in MLB history is on the roster, the Angels will try and compete for a World Series title, no matter how daunting the task is.

Now, the Giants are trying their best to make a splash or two in free agency. They were in hot pursuit of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, so they clearly are looking to load up on some top-tier talent to try and improve upon their 79-win output in 2023.

As presently constructed, the Giants, apart from Logan Webb, don't have the top-shelf pitching to compete with the best teams in the MLB. So expect San Francisco to pull out all the stops to convince Blake Snell to take his services to the Bay Area, cashing in on his award-winning season with a huge deal in free agency.