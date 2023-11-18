As the Mets turn to free agency for pitching, Kodai Senga wants Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the top of New York's wish list

With the New York Mets trading away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at the deadline, Kodai Senga is the unquestioned leader atop the rotation. However, Senga wouldn't mind if the Mets went out and brought in some reinforcements.

Senga has made it clear to the Mets that he wants them to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, via Andy Martino of SNY. With the Mets allowing Senga to pitch on a six-day rotation, Yamamoto could be more keen to signing in New York, Jon Morosi of MLB Network believes. Both players have played on the Japanese National Team.

Making his MLB debut in 2023, Senga pitched to a 12-7 record with a 2.98 ERA and a 202/77 K/BB ratio. He was named an All-Star and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting. Now with a year of MLB experience under his belt, the Mets are hoping Senga capitalizes on his rookie success.

But New York knows they need more than just Senga in their pitching rotation. Signing Yamamoto would give the Mets a dynamic 1-2 punch at the front of their staff.

Over his seven years in NPB, Yamamoto has pitched to a 75-30 record with a 1.72 ERA and a 986/216 K/BB ratio. He has won both the Triple Crown and Sawamura Award – Japan's equivalent of Cy Young – three times. He is also a two-time Pacific League MVP.

For as good as Kodai Senga is, he knows he can't carry the Mets' pitching staff by himself. Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be a major addition to the rotation and would be the spark New York is looking for. While the Mets might have numerous free agent pitching additions in mind, Senga wants Yamamoto atop the list.