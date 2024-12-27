The New York Mets have been quiet since signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the biggest contract of all time a couple of weeks ago. They brought back starting pitcher Sean Manaea on a three-year deal, but for the most part it's been business as usual. As the team continues to negotiate with first baseman Pete Alonso, reports have emerged that the two sides may be a bit far apart on the type of contract each side is looking for.

“While we’ve said here the Mets and Pete Alonso need to figure it out, there is said to be a sizable gap in talks at the moment,” wrote the New York Post's Jon Heyman in an article published Thursday. “That doesn’t mean he’s gone, as the Mets have closed big gaps before (see Juan Soto below), only that no quick deal appears at hand.”

President of baseball operations David Stearns has the full backing of owner Steve Cohen as he seeks to improve a club that made it to the NL Championship Series last season. Before taking over the Mets, he transformed the Milwaukee Brewers into a perennial contender. Now, he has deeper pockets to utilize in Cohen's. However, Stearns won't spend the money carelessly. Soto was one case, and a very special one at that. Even though Alonso has been the heart of this team since he busted into the majors, he's already 30 years old, and is a suspect defender. Will the Mets even want him to return?

Will Pete Alonso leave Mets for new home?

It seems like an odd question to ask. Alonso has been the Mets' biggest star since a mammoth 2019 season that saw him win NL Rookie of the Year honors. He's been a consistent presence in the middle of New York's lineup, playing in at least 152 games in each season except the 60-game COVID season in 2020. A big issue is that Alonso's WAR has already started to trend downward the last three seasons, from 4.4 to 3.2 to 2.6 this past campaign.

Furthermore, his defense isn't the best (it might only be a few years until he's a full-time designated hitter), and he just turned 30. The former Florida Gator is supposed to still be in his athletic prime, but it feels like he's already hit his ceiling. After spending what could be over $800 million on Soto, plus more in the deals to Manaea and others, maybe Stearns and Cohen don't want to give Alonso the deal he's looking for.

For as many limitations as Alonso has, he would still improve almost every team in the majors. He's a perennial 40-home run threat who will like knock in 100+ runs a year as well. So, if the Mets don't want him, another team will. Who will take the plunge and reel in the best first baseman on the market? As next season draws closer, Mets fans and the baseball world will continue to watch.