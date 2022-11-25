Published November 25, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been linked to a number of players so far in MLB free agency. One superstar that they have both been connected to is Aaron Judge. However, a certain Giants’ free agent is reportedly drawing both of their interests in free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Giants, Dodgers, Yankees, and Rangers are all interested in 2-time All-Star Carlos Rodon.

The Rangers previously emerged as a serious contender to land Rodon. However, counting out the Yankees, Dodgers, and Giants would be foolish. Each one of those teams are willing to spend big money in order to improve their roster.

The Dodgers and Giants would both profile as quality fits for the left-hander.

San Francisco needs starting pitching depth. Logan Webb is a steady rotation option, but Rodon provides an element of versatility for them. Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ interest in Carlos Rodon is understandable as well. Clayton Kershaw’s long-term future is uncertain for LA, while Walker Buehler will miss most of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Carlos Rodon has finished within the top 6 in Cy Young voting in each of the past two seasons. In 2021, Rodon posted a 2.37 ERA with the Chicago White Sox. He followed that up with a 2.86 ERA with the Giants in 2022.

With the Rangers and Yankees still in the mix, the Dodgers and Giants will have more than just each other to worry about. We will continue to provide updates on Rodon’s free agency as they are made available.