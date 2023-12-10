The Rangers may not be among the biggest spenders in free agency this year, which could price them out of Jordan Montgomery.

Even though they are one of the teams that are comfortable spending big, the Texas Rangers have some limits to how much they want to shell out. The defending champions' limitations could lead to Jordan Montgomery leaving Arlington after just a half of a season.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports writes that the Rangers “would love” to retain Montgomery “may be too high for their liking.” The team losing its local TV rights deal is listed as a potential cause for Texas' stinginess in free agency this winter after being huge spenders the last two years.

With Montgomery set to make somewhere around $140 million, the Rangers are set to lose a key piece of their pitching rotation. He had a 2.79 in 67.2 innings after being traded there by the St Louis Cardinals. The veteran posted a 2.90 ERA in six postseason appearances, playing a key part in their World Series conquest.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are among the options linked the most heavily to Mongtomery, who excels at avoiding walks and getting hitters to chase. The big lefty has been adept at generating ground balls throughout his career and has been durable, pitching over 150 innings in each of the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, the Rangers' pitching should still be very solid without Montgomery since they have Max Scherzer, Nate Eovaldi, Dane Dunning, Andrew Heaney and Jon Gray, plus Jacob deGrom, who is aiming for a return in the summer. It would still behoove them to add another starter and they are still being linked to Clayton Kershaw after being in pursuit of him for a few years now.