The Cincinnati Reds have been a massive surprise and are just four games behind .500. They are also just four games away from first place in the National League Central in what has been the weakest division this season. Moreover, the emergence of thrilling rookie Elly De La Cruz has made the Reds a must-watch.

Despite the strong start in Cincinnati, don't expect the Reds to be active at the MLB trade deadline, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today mentions.

“Yes, the Cincinnati Reds are a young and exhilarating team that could make life rather interesting in the weak NL Central race, sitting just four games out of first place. But, no, even with Elly De La Cruz proving to be the best $65,000 the Reds ever spent, they are not going to be buyers at the trade deadline, knowing that realistically they may still be two years away from being a genuine contender.”

The Reds entered the season with low expectations, so to even be alive at this point in the season is encouraging for the franchise and the fan base. More than that, De La Cruz has been breaking records and flashing his ridiculous speed.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, another surprising team, are holding on to first place and the St. Louis Cardinals, the popular preseason NL Central favorite, are in last place. There are a couple of early trade deadline options for the Reds, although the latest intel suggests they won't be too active on the market, which makes sense given the long-term outlook.