The Colorado Rockies are a potential landing spot for San Diego Padres’ free agent Jurickson Profar, the Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders reported on Friday.

In the past month, the Rockies have lost both Randal Grichuk to a bilateral sports hernia and Sean Bouchard to a biceps rupture that could potentially require season-ending surgery.

The depth in the outfield certainly isn’t a strong point for Colorado, especially with Bouchard out. Currently, it looks like Kris Bryant, Yonathan Daza and 36-year-old Charlie Blackmon.

Younger options like Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle could be a fit, but clearly, Jurickson Profar would be a great get for the Rockies.

“A deal with Profar makes some sense,” wrote Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. “He’s typically been deployed as a left fielder in recent seasons, which could push Bryant over to right field, where he perhaps uncoincidentally has been seeing increased time this spring after spending all of his time in left field last year.”

Profar has combined for a solid .244/.333/.375 batting line with just a 15.4 percent strikeout rate over the last three seasons; he has a keen eye at the plate and has strong bat-to-ball skills, per Adams.

He’s continuing to improve as an outfielder, which is a relatively new position for him, but could start at left field for the Rockies and move Bryant to right.

If the money is right, it certainly seems like Profar could be an excellent fit with the Rockies. Colorado projects around a $163 million payroll next season, according to Roster Resource, a franchise record for the organization.

Profar declined a $7.5 million player option with the Padres following last season, with reports surfacing that he could be looking for as high as $10 million per season. If the Rockies do legitimately pursue Profar, they likely will be surpassing the currently projected record payroll, so it’s something to keep an eye on.

But first, current Padre Jurickson Profar will continue to represent the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.