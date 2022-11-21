Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

When the Los Angeles Dodgers cut ties with Cody Bellinger, they likely did not expect their biggest rival to pursue him in free agency. However, a recent report states that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on Bellinger, per Sporting Green on Twitter.

The Giants have admitted that they are willing to spend big money this offseason. Farhan Zaidi previously all but confirmed the team’s Aaron Judge pursuit.

“From a financial standpoint nobody is out of our capability,” Zaidi said. “It’s about mutual interest and how we put together the best possible team.”

But the Giants have a hole in centerfield which has likely peaked their Cody Bellinger interest. Bellinger’s struggles at the plate have been difficult to ignore, but he’s continued to impress with his outfield defense. He makes the routine plays and is no stranger to cracking the Top 10 with highlight reel gems.

The most recent star to play for both the Giants and Dodgers is Joc Pederson. Pederson was a right-handed masher in LA, but carved out a steadier role in San Francisco. Pederson accepted his qualifying offer with the Giants, so Bellinger would join his former Dodgers teammate if he ended up signing in San Francisco.

Cody Bellinger has reportedly received plenty of interest since hitting the open market. At least 5 teams reportedly reached out to him within 1 hour of the Dodgers non-tendering his contract, per Jim Bowden. Teams clearly still believe in the former Dodgers’ MVP’s ability, and the Giants will be an organization to keep tabs on in the Bellinger sweepstakes.