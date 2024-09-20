The New York Yankees are among the most prestigious sports franchises in the world. It's no coincidence then that they're leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their search for a new radio play-by-play broadcaster. The Yanks may soon make a decision following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

The New York Post reported the Yankees are narrowing the candidates to become their full-time radio voice. Among the finalists is current Yankees broadcaster Rickie Ricardo, who was among the group that replaced John Sterling this season following his abrupt retirement in April.

Ricardo has experience doing both English and Spanish-language broadcasts and simultaneously worked with the Philadelphia Phillies along with the Yankees this season.

Another finalist is Seattle Mariners television broadcaster Dave Sims. Sims is “strongly in the mix” for the job, a source told The Post. He is about to conclude his 16th season with the Mariners.

Sims reportedly interviewed for the position over the summer. The 71-year-old worked for WFAN, the flagship station of the Yankees, as a radio host in the 1980s.

It's anticipated that the Yankees will wait to announce their decision until after the season. New York is atop the American League East and has the best record in the AL with 10 days left in the regular season.

Yankees say goodbye to John Sterling

The Yankees and their fans already thought they had bid John Sterling farewell for good in April when the longtime radio broadcaster retired. He'll be back for one last hurrah in the playoffs after reaching a deal with the Yankees and WFAN a few weeks ago.

Sterling will call every Yankees playoff game this postseason. He's expected to be in the booth for a few regular-season games too. Suzyn Waldman will once again join him on the broadcast.

The Yankees had to replace Sterling on the fly this season with his unexpected departure. Surely they had a few candidates in mind already given Sterling's age, but his retirement expedited the process of finding the next in line.

The voice of the Yankees is an honorable title to have. New York's due diligence in finding the right person for the job shows they're committed to entertaining the fans.