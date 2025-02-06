MLB The Show 25 will include new Legends Players, joining a growing list of retired players who had iconic careers. This year's additions include one Hall of Famer, a love-able batter, and a dominant pitcher. Overall, these three players displayed excellence on the field, helping the game of baseball grow larger every day. Without further ado, let's take a look at our MLB The Show 25 Legends.

Who Are The New Legends in MLB The Show 25?

The new Legends in MLB The Show 25 include:

Manny Ramirez

Roger Clemens

James “Cool Papa” Bell

Starting off with Manny Ramirez – what else is there to say? It's about time the two-time World Series Champ and 12x All-Star joins the Legends roster. Ramirez was a powerful batter, with 555 Home Runs to his name. The nine-time Silver Slugger was also crowned the MVP in the 2004 World Series. And beyond all that, Ramirez was known for his awesome personality which attracted many to the game of baseball.

Roger Clemens is without a doubt one of the best pitchers in MLB history. Also a two-time World Series Champ, Rogers went on to earn seven Cy Young awards, was a five time AL Strikeout Leader, and lead the league in ERA seven times. Clemens is also just one of four pitchers who earned 20 strikeouts in one game. Although not a Hall of Famer, he more than deserves to be a Legend in MLB The Show 25.

James “Cool Papa” Bell is the only Hall of Famer on this list who's becoming a Legend in MLB The Show 25. The two-time Negro World Series Champ and eight time All-Star played as a pitcher and center fielder. However, Bell was also an efficient batter and effective base stealer. His versatility as a player and speed saw him enjoy a career that spanned well over 20 years.

These legends will join the likes of Willie Mays, Wade Boggs and many other historic MLB players. The Legends Roster continues to grow every year, and we're all for seeing new legends make their way into the game.

Overall, that includes everything we know about MLB The Show 25's Legends so far. We look forward to learning more about the game as we get closer to the launch date. We love these new additions and can't wait to see them in action when The Show 25 arrives in March.

