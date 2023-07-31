From Max Scherzer to Lucas Giolito, the 2023 MLB trade deadline has already seen its fair share of wild deals. But before the clock officially hits zero, teams around the MLB will be looking to bolster either the present or future of their club.

The MLB trade deadline allows franchises to evaluate where they stand. If they're in a playoff position, they'll look to buy and gain some reinforcements for the postseason. If the playoffs seem out of reach, organizations can look to sell their MLB talent for intriguing prospects.

Regardless of which side the team is on, the MLB trade deadline is sure to bring excitement and shake up rosters across the league. While some of the madness has already unfolded, here are five last-minute predictions for how the rest of the MLB trade deadline could play out.

Justin Verlander stays put

The New York Mets have found themselves in the role of sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Max Scherzer, David Robertson and Mark Canha have all been traded away. But that doesn't mean that Justin Verlander will.

Verlander is still under contract with the Mets through 2024 and has a vesting option for the 2025 season. With Scherzer now with the Texas Rangers, New York is in need of an ace. As he has done through his career, Verlander has fit the bill in his Mets' debut, pitching to a 3.15 ERA and a 81/31 K/BB ratio over his 16 starts.

Just last season, the Mets went 101-61 and lost in the Wild Card Series. While they're currently selling pieces off, that doesn't mean New York isn't planning to compete next season. Rather than having a full fire-sale, the Mets will hang on Verlander in hopes of a better outcome next season.

Dylan Cease to Baltimore Orioles

Currently leading the AL East with their 64-41 record, the Baltimore Orioles have been one of the biggest surprises in the MLB this season. On the flip side, the Chicago White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams as they sit 11 games out of the AL Central with their 43-64 record.

Chicago has already traded off players such as Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn. However, they've been reluctant to trade Dylan Cease. Cease is under team control through 2026 and just finished second in Cy Young voting last year. The White Sox could look to build around him.

However, the Orioles have plenty of potent prospects. Baltimore currently has eight prospects inside the top 100, via MLB Pipeline. The Orioles can go all in on a playoff run by making a big play for Cease. In turn, the White Sox bolster their rebuild and hit the reset button by trading their best asset.

Tim Anderson to Miami Marlins

Part of the White Sox's struggles this season have been down seasons by many of their core players. Tim Anderson is among that bunch as he has hit just .245 with one home run, 19 RBI and 10 stolen bases. Still, a change of scenery could bring Anderson back to life.

With the Miami Marlins, Anderson could become the team's new starting shortstop. He would form a tandem up the middle with All-Star Luis Arraez. And as much as Arraez has done for the Marlins offensively, Miami is in search of more bats as they look to put a bow on a potential playoff run.

Despite his rough 2023, Anderson came into the year off of two-straight All-Star appearances. A year ago, a deal for Anderson seemed unlikely. Now, the Marlins could look to prove their legitimacy and acquire a worthwhile reclamation project in the process.

Eduardo Rodriguez to Arizona Diamondbacks

Like the Orioles and Marlins, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the surprise teams of the MLB this season. At 56-50, Arizona is four games out in the NL West and in the heat of the Wild Card race. They've already made one addition by trading for former Seattle Mariners closer Paul Sewald.

But while Sewald will bolster the bullpen, the Diamondbacks could use some help in their rotation as well. Arizona currently ranks 26th in the league with their 4.65 ERA.

The Detroit Tigers, with their 47-59 record seem likely to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. While he has dealt with injury throughout the year, Eduardo Rodriguez has been impressive when healthy. Over 15 starts, Rodriguez holds a 2.95 ERA and a 91/21 K/BB ratio. The left-hander represents arguably Detroit's best trade chip and a pitcher who can help solidify the Diamondbacks' rotation.

Scott Barlow to Los Angeles Dodgers

In their quest for bullpen help, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost out to the Toronto Blue Jays for former St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks. Luckily for LA, Scott Barlow of the Kansas City Royals offers the Dodgers another opportunity to dip into the RP market.

Kansas City has already traded Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers. With no hope of the postseason at 32-75, Barlow seems likely to have his name on the chopping block. Barlow has struggled immensely this season, holding a 5.35 ERA. However, last season Barlow looked like a top-flight closer, pitching to a 2.18 ERA and a 77/22 K/BB ratio while converting 24 saves.

The Dodgers are looking to take down the NL West and go on another deep playoff run. Their bullpen may be the only thing holding them back. While Barlow might not have much name value, Los Angeles can take a chance on him reverting to near-elite form with a change of scenery.