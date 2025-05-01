The Arizona Diamondbacks needed heroics from Geraldo Perdomo and a good start from Zac Gallen, but they won their series against the New York Mets. Thursday's win marked a special moment for the team; the Diamondbacks won a series at Citi Field for the first time since 2017.

The impact of the win could go beyond the team finally overcoming the New York on the road. The Diamondbacks' series win is their first since they swept the Miami Marlins in the middle of April. They are building momentum after winning two out of three in at the Mets' home ballpark for the first time in almost a decade, according to the team's social media page.

Torey Luvollo hopes that his team's good vibes can continue and Arizona starts stringing wins together. Unfortunately, Thursday's win came at a cost after the Diamondbacks sent their closers to the injured list. With their late game options absent, the offense is under that much more pressure.

Perdomo and his teammates appear up to the task, though. Arizona's bats have been ridiculously hot as of recently. The team is getting contributions outside of their stars, giving support to their pitching staff.

Gallen's pitching is as good as ever, and he proved it again against a star-studded Mets lineup. Without their relievers, he and the other starters might be pushed further into their starts for the time being. For now, though, Arizona can enjoy a series win over a fellow National League contender.

The Diamondbacks would be near the top of their division if they played anywhere else in the NL. Unfortunately for Gallen and Co., they contend with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres in a loaded NL West. Depending on how the season finishes out, the division could send three of its five teams to the playoffs.

Lovullo faces gaps in their roster moving forward. However, the Diamondbacks proved that they can overcome old demons and compete with the best in the major leagues.