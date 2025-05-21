The Atlanta Braves are now middling as they await Ronald Acuna's return from a long-term injury this weekend. However, his return also means that an already-crowded outfield becomes too much, and one man will be the odd man out. Jarred Kelenic is the player the Braves must trade before the 2025 trade deadline to relieve the logjam while also getting some value back.

Despite their slow start, oddsmakers like the Braves to win the World Series, as they currently have the sixth-best odds on FanDuel. That's because Acuna and Spencer Strider are back from the injured list and will be ready to help the Braves make a push for another title. Regardless, the Braves have a logjam in the outfield and also need additional help on the pitching staff.

The Braves currently rank 10th in starting pitching ERA but 22nd in bullpen ERA. Unfortunately, Atlanta's relievers have struggled, and that is a position of need. But the Braves have also struggled to keep their starters healthy, so that might be more of a priority.

Kelenic has struggled badly, batting just .167 with two home runs and two RBIs over 23 games. Because of this, the Braves sent him down to their Triple-A affiliate, Gwinnett, where he has shown some improvement. Here are four teams that the Braves could trade Kelenic to that can also help him turn his season around.

San Diego Padres

The Padres would be a great trade partner for the Braves. Significantly, Michael King could be an option for the battered Atlanta pitching staff. While the Padres are currently contending, partly because of King, he is also on an expiring contract.

King is pitching well this season, registering a 4-2 record with a 2.59 ERA. Ultimately, he has shown his consistency, lasting at least five innings in nine consecutive starts. King would be a great complement to Strider, and help them overcome the powerful lineups from the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

The Braves could package Kelenic and AJ Smith-Shawver to send to the Padres for King and Wandy Peralta. Therefore, it would give them a reliable starter and a new bullpen arm who could make inroads against teams late in the game. It would also ensure that the Braves cover two issues at once.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dealing with the Dodgers means they likely will trade for either picks or bullpen arms. Currently, the Dodgers have the best bullpen in baseball, making their arms appealing to a battered team like the Braves. The Dodgers are still looking for outfield depth, and Kelenic would fill a void.

Ben Casparius, Anthony Banda, or Alex Vesia could be good options out of the pen for the Braves. So far, Casparius is 4-0 with a 3.23 ERA over 16 appearances, while Banda is 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA. Vesia is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA over 24 appearances.

The Braves could package Kelenic for one of these relievers. Ultimately, completing this trade would help both teams, and it might ensure deep runs for each to help them potentially meet in the National League Championship Series.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are an intriguing option for Kelenic's possible relocation. Notably, the Great American Ballpark is a hitter's ballpark, which would likely benefit Kelenic. Kelenic has struggled this season, but a trade to the Reds might be the boost he needs, as the short right-field dimension would give him an advantage.

Nick Lodolo would be a good pitcher to get back in the deal. Additionally, the Braves could snag a low-level hitting prospect with the idea of looking toward the future. The Braves could ideally send Kelenic and Bryce Elder, who would thrive at the Great American Ballpark.

It would also give Kelenic a fresh start for a team that needs a long-term option in the outfield. Significantly, they don't currently have one, and they would give Kelenic every opportunity to rebuild his career.

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies are nearing futility history after losing their 40th game. Yet, they still have some players whom they could send to a team that can use them for a title hunt. It would also give Kelenic a chance to recharge his career at the best hitter's park in baseball.

Jake Byrd would be a great reliever for the Braves and has been one of the few bright spots for the Rockies. He has gone 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 38 games. If he has pitched that well at Coors Field, imagine how well he will pitch at Truist Park?

The Braves could find a trading partner with the Rockies, while also ridding themselves of a potential issue when Acuna returns. Also, it would fix two problems with one lofty trade. The Braves must trade Kelenic to give themselves the best chance to make a World Series run.