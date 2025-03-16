After an injury ravaged season in 2024, the Atlanta Braves added Jurickson Profar to their roster. The team landed the All-Star outfielder on a three-year, $42 million deal. But the injury bug apparently isn’t through with the Braves just yet as Profar was forced to leave a spring training game early after jamming his wrist while trying to make a catch.

Although it gave fans a scare, it appears Profar wasn’t seriously injured. Atlanta could clear him to take batting practice as soon as Monday, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman on X. Profar is on track to play on Opening Day.

Jurickson Profar expects to make his Braves debut on Opening Day

Of course, Profar isn't the only Braves player who’s had an injury scare this spring. Catcher Sean Murphy sustained a cracked rib that is expected to keep him sidelined for the first month. And then his replacement behind the plate, Drake Baldwin, created concern when he was scratched from a game. However, Baldwin has already returned to the lineup as he was only dealing with an allergic reaction.

Third baseman Austin Riley was hit on the hand by a pitch and taken out of a spring training matchup. This was especially concerning to Atlanta because Riley missed the final two months of the season after he was hit on the same hand in 2024.

However, like Profar, Riley managed to avoid a serious injury. He’s already resumed taking batting practice and should only miss a couple of days.

While Profar and Riley should take the field for the Braves on Opening Day, the team will not have Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider available. The former MVP and the ace starter were lost early last season. And although both are progressing in rehab, they need a little more time.

The Braves expect Strider back first, as he should return to the mound in late April. Atlanta anticipates Acuña rejoining the team in mid May.

Manager Brian Snitker believes the mid-season additions of Acuña and Strider will function like two great trades as the Braves will get a major talent boost. Now the team just has to stay healthy long enough to take advantage of the reinforcements.