The Baltimore Orioles have remained aggressive all offseason in their quest to return to the postseason. However, they have failed to find their true ace.

The franchise did acquire Shane Baz in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish are also expected to have key roles in the rotation. But this is still an Orioles team that finished the 2025 campaign ranked 24th with a collective starting pitcher ERA of 4.65.

Baltimore made big swings by adding Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward to their lineup. Fellow free agent Ryan Helsley is now set to take over the ninth inning. Holding a roster filled with young, intriguing talent, the Orioles have the makings of a team who could make a run.

But without a true standout atop their rotation, Baltimore could struggle come playoff time. For all their prospects ready to hit the majors, the Orioles still have the depth to pull off a major trade. Which they should use to make a deal with the Minnesota Twins for Joe Ryan.

Orioles must trade for Twins' Joe Ryan

All offseason, the Twins have been adamant that they won't trade Ryan. However, Minnesota is coming off of a 70-92 season. They traded away most of their team at the deadline. The Orioles are the exact type of team who could get the Twins to change their mind based on their prospect capital.

Furthermore, Ryan was given a 50 percent chance to be traded earlier in the offseason by ESPN's Jeff Passan. With the Orioles now in more urgent need for a starter after Framber Valdez signed with the Detroit Tigers, perhaps Baltimore could raise that percentage up.

“For all the rumors about Ryan at the trade deadline, the Twins never came close to finalizing a deal,” Passan wrote. “If the cost remains high for free agent pitching, teams could turn to trades to fill their rotation holes, at which point Minnesota again would be a match for just about anyone. Having three of the eight best trade candidates is a good place to start a rebuild.”

Ryan was named to his first All-Star Game during the 2025 season. Over his career-high 31 starts, the right-hander put up a 3.42 ERA and a 194/39 K/BB ratio. Through his entire five-year run with the Twins, Ryan has registered a 3.79 ERA and 719/148 K/BB ratio.

While the Orioles have pitchers with potential, Ryan gives them a near guarantee at the top of their rotation. If Baltimore is plugged into a must-win game, the right-hander's music will hit. He gives the franchise the ace they desperately need to be true competitors.

It will take a sizable offer to pry Ryan from Minnesota. While the team is rebuilding, they are being cautious when it comes to the All-Star. But now, the stars have aligned.

The Orioles are desperate for a marquee starter after missing out on free agency and have a deep prospect pool. The Twins simply want the best offer possible if they were to trade Ryan. Baltimore is capable of making that pitch, and they should as they chase a World Series berth in 2026.