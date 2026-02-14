The Baltimore Orioles reinforced their win-now approach Saturday when Chris Bassitt detailed why he chose the club in free agency. The organization continues to reshape its identity through aggressive offseason moves, and Bassitt’s comments further validated that shift.

The 36-year-old right-hander signed a one-year deal earlier this week after logging 170.1 innings in 2025 and appearing in the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. His decision, however, extended beyond contract value. Bassitt pointed to the Orioles’ signing of Pete Alonso as a defining factor in committing to Baltimore.

Bassitt spoke at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota on the first official day of media availability at Spring Training. He noted the club also reached out early in the offseason and was transparent about its pitching priorities.

The Baltimore Sun's Matt Weyrich shared the veteran pitcher’s remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter), citing both the front office’s honesty and Alonso’s impact as key reasons for his decision to sign.

“Chris Bassitt says the Orioles reached out early in the offseason and were transparent that there were a couple of starters higher on their priority list.

He chose Baltimore for the chance to get back to the World Series and the Pete Alonso signing was a major factor.”

Article Continues Below

Bassitt’s explanation reflected a broader cultural shift within the organization. Although the Orioles initially pursued higher-tier starters before circling back, he viewed their transparency not as a slight but as a sign of professionalism and clear direction.

Alonso’s arrival earlier this winter represented one of the franchise’s boldest offseason additions in years. For a pitcher seeking another return to the Fall Classic after reaching the World Series in 2025, that commitment to contention carried significant weight.

Bassitt now joins an overhauled rotation alongside Shane Baz, Trevor Rogers, Zach Eflin, and Kyle Bradish. One of only seven MLB pitchers to make at least 30 starts in each of the past four seasons, he brings proven durability and postseason poise, including a dominant 1.04 ERA during Toronto’s 2025 World Series run.

The message is clear. Baltimore is now a destination for veterans looking to win.