The Baltimore Orioles are already seeing the impact of their marquee offseason move, as Pete Alonso has quickly become a focal point at Spring Training. The club welcomed its new slugger to Ed Smith Stadium this week, and fans responded immediately.

Alonso, who signed a five-year, $155 million contract in December, reported early to camp in Sarasota. Although position players are not yet required to arrive, the veteran first baseman opted to gain an early advantage. That decision set the tone for his first spring with Baltimore and signaled a commitment to preparation.

Wearing a black sleeveless hoodie, gray baseball pants with orange and black piping, and bright teal cleats, Alonso spent part of Wednesday morning signing autographs along the backfields near fan access areas. The scene quickly drew a crowd, with supporters lining up for photos and memorabilia.

The Baltimore Sun’s Matt Weyrich shared the moment on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account just before noon Wednesday, posting a video of Alonso surrounded by fans eager to welcome the newest centerpiece of the Orioles’ lineup.

Pete Alonso already a popular man in Orioles camp pic.twitter.com/NY1mr2Ty3s — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) February 11, 2026

The clip shows the former New York Mets first baseman patiently working down the line, signing baseballs and chatting briefly with fans as cameras captured the interaction. The immediate connection underscores how significant this signing feels for the fan base.

Alonso enters Year 1 of his contract, projected as the everyday first baseman and a middle-of-order anchor. His arrival reflects a broader shift toward aggressive roster building under current ownership. For a young core with postseason aspirations, his early presence reinforces expectations of leadership and accountability.

In his final season with the Mets, the 31-year-old slugger backed that reputation with elite production in 2025. He batted .272 with 170 hits, 38 home runs, 126 RBIs, and 87 runs scored across 162 games. He also captured his first Silver Slugger Award.

Spring Training in Sarasota carries added energy. Fans see clear proof of the club’s investment, and Alonso’s presence strengthens that bond. If this week is any indication, his relationship with the Orioles community is already off to a strong start.