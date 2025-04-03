The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are playing a rubber game at Camden Yards on Thursday. A lot has been made of Rafael Devers' struggles to start the season for Boston, but not much attention has been paid to their newest acquisition. Alex Bregman hit his first Red Sox home run against the Orioles, breaking his drought.

Bregman smoked a hanging Charlie Morton sinker over the left-field wall to give the Red Sox a 2-0 first-inning lead. It was not only his first home run, but his first RBIs and extra-base hit. This is Bregman's first season not playing for the Houston Astros, so growing pains were to be expected.

The Red Sox won on Opening Day and then dropped five consecutive games before Wednesday's win. Bregman and Devers both struggling was not a sustainable recipe for Boston and this could be a slump breaker for the former. The latter finally got his first hit on Wednesday and even picked up a second, so he entered Thursday 2-23.

The highlight of the Red Sox season so far has been Garrett Crochet. After trading four of their top prospects for the lefty this offseason, he has dominated his first two starts and inked a monstrous extension. Many pundits picked the Sox to return to the playoffs because of Bregman and Crochet's arrivals. If both are clicking, they will be hard to beat.

After Thursday's matinee, the Red Sox return to Beantown to open Fenway Park for the 2025 season. They welcome the St Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays to town before hitting the road again. Those teams are both supposed to be worse than Boston this year, but have gotten off to solid starts. They need to click to get hot through the chilly Boston spring.

Opening Day at Fenway Park is on Friday at 2:10 p.m.