It is the Boston Red Sox home opener as they host the St. Louis Cardinals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Cardinals come into the game at 4-2 on the year, which places them in first in the NL Central currently. After sweeping the Twins in the first series of the year, they would lose their first two games to the Angels. In the final game of the series, Ivan Herrera hit three home runs for the Cardinals, as they went on to win the game 12-5.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox head into Thursday just 2-4. They opened the season with a win over the Rangers before dropping four straight. They would then beat the Orioles in the second game of their series. The Red Sox and Orioles finish their series on Thursday before Boston heads home for this series.

Erick Fedde vs. Walker Buehler

Erick Fedde (1-0) with a 1.50 ERA and a 0.33 WHIP

Last Start: Fedde went six innings, giving up two hits and one run in his last start. He would strike out two, and be credited with the win over the Minnesota Twins.

Away Splits: Fedde has not pitched on the road yet this year, but last season he was 3-5 with a 4.28 ERA on the road.

Walker Buehler (0-1) with an 8.31 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP

Last Start: Buehler went 4.1 innings, giving up seven hits including a home run. While Buehler would strike out three, he would give up four runs in a loss to the Rangers.

Home Splits: Buehler has not yet pitched at home this year, but last year was 1-4 with a 4.60 ERA at home.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Red Sox

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNMW/NESN

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Lars Nootbar leads the top of the lineup for the Cardinals. He is hitting .417 with a .533 on-base percentage this year. He has also scored seven runs, hit two home runs, and has five RBIs. Wilson Contreras hits behind Nootbar. Contreras is hitting just 0.43 this year with ten strikeouts but does have a double, two RBIs, and a run scored. Masyn Winn rounds out the top of the order. He is hitting 0.91

Meanwhile, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan hold down the middle of the order. Arenado is .391 with a .500 OBP. He also has two doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Donovan is hitting .200 with a .250 OBP. He has a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Finally, Victor Scott II has been solid, hitting .348 with a double, a home run, four stolen bases, five RBIs, and four runs scored.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jarren Duran leads the top of the order for the Red Sox. He is hitting .231 so far on the year, with a double, a triple, and three RBIs. Further, he has stolen two bases but has yet to score a run. Behind him in the lineup is Rafael Devers. Devers is hitting just .087 but with a .222 OBP. He has two RBIs and a double this year. Rounding out the top of the order is Alex Bregman. Bregman is hitting .231 with a walk and stolen base but does not have a run scored or RBI.

The middle of the lineup features Trevor Story, Triston Casas, and Kristian Campbell. Story is hitting .263 this year, with a home run, an RBI, and five runs scored Meanwhile, Casas is hitting just .095 on the year without a run scored or an RBI. Finally, Campbell is hitting .400 with four doubles, a home run, two RBIS, and five runs scored.

Wyler Abreu is having a solid season for the Red Sox this year. Abreu is hitting .500, the best on the team. He has two doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored.

Final Cardinals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox come in as the favorites in this MLB game. The Red Sox do not have a ton of experience against Erick Fedde. Only three players have faced him, going two for seven with four walks. Rafael Devers has both hits, plus the only RBI against Fedde. Meanwhile, Walker Buehler was not good in his first start, a continuation of his decline since his stellar 2021 season. After missing all of 2023, he has been well below league average in ERA+ and FIP since. Further, current Cardinals have hit .273 against him with a home run and four RBIs. Take the Cardinals in this one.

Final Cardinals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (+116)