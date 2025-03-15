The Boston Red Sox signed third baseman Alex Bregman to a $120 million contract this offseason. While the move was met with resistance from veteran Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, Boston appears to have avoided a contentious situation as Devers ultimately agreed to change positions.

Despite the awkward start to his Red Sox career, Bregman has been raking this spring. On Saturday, he hit another home run, going deep to center field against the Atlanta Braves in a Grapefruit League game at JetBlue Park, per Fox Sports: MLB on X.

Breggy Bomb to dead center! 💣 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/AOOTyjkUsy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bregman hit the ground running with the Red Sox. After going deep in his spring training debut, the two-time All-Star has remained hot at the plate. Through seven innings of his 11th game this spring, Bregman is slashing .370/.472/.852 with three home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored.

Alex Bregman continued his spring training power surge with the Red Sox

The power stroke has been a positive sign for the Red Sox. Bregman has shown plenty of pop in the past and he’s hit 23 or more homers in each of his last three seasons. A streak that Boston hopes to see continue as he enters his 10th year in the majors.

Coming off a Gold Glove-winning season with the Astros, the Red Sox are counting on Bregman to improve the team’s infield defense while adding a much needed right-handed bat to the lineup. The team lost a big righty batter when Tyler O’Neil signed with the Baltimore Orioles this offseason. In 2024, O’Neil led the Red Sox with 31 home runs in just 113 games.

Bregman will attempt to fill the power void while upgrading Boston’s defense. Devers initially spoke out against giving up third base. Although the Red Sox would likely have made the position change despite his protests, it’s obviously best to get Devers’ blessing.

Devers pushed back his spring training debut after feeling discomfort in his shoulder but he took the field for the first time in 2025 on Saturday. He served as the team’s designated hitter batting second in the order, just ahead of Bregman. He went 0-3 against the Braves.