The Boston Red Sox missed a golden opportunity to advance to the American League Division Series on Wednesday night. Boston lost 4-3 to the New York Yankees in a wild game between the age-old rivals.

Despite never leading the game, Boston had its chances. The game likely turned in the seventh, when Nate Eaton was held at third after a great play by Jazz Chisholm Jr. Then, with the bases loaded, Trevor Story hit a 400-foot flyout to center field.

The Yankees would go on to score the winning run in the eighth, tying the series up at a win a piece.

After the loss, Red Sox manager laid out the team's pitching plans for the do-or-die Game 3.

“Connelly [Early] is going to start,” Cora said.

Connelly Early will start tomorrow's Game 3 for the Red Sox Alex Cora says Boston's bullpen will all be available for the most part pic.twitter.com/mS9AgjTE4S — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Early is the Red Sox rookie that impressed upon being called up late in the season. In four September starts, he posted a 2.33 ERA with 29 strikesout across 19 innings of work.

Article Continues Below

But it is one thing to hold down the Athletics (which he faced twice), and another thing entirely to face New York at Yankee Stadium in a decisive game. Early is 23 years old.

It stands to reason he will not pitch deep into the game. So, the question remains what about the Red Sox bullpen.

“We'll check with Whit [Garrett Whitlock], right. Get a lot of treatment and see where we are tomorrow. The rest, they are in good shape.”

It is interesting to hear the Red Sox manager say that his bullpen is in good shape. Cora pulled Game 2 starter Brayan Bello in the third inning on Wednesday. Boston proceeded to use six relievers, most notably set up man Garrett Whitlock for a season-high 47 pitches. But even lefties Justin Wilson and Steven Matz threw 23 and 24 pitches, respectively.

Maybe the only thing working for Boston is the fact that the Yankees will counter with a rookie starter as well.

Early and Cam Schlittler will square off, with the winner to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.