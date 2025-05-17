The Boston Red Sox are exploring a new direction regarding their infield as Kristian Campbell has begun taking reps at first base in what may be a defining adjustment for the Sox. With the injury of Triston Casas leaving a gaping void, Alex Cora’s decision at first base has opened the door for several strategic possibilities and moves that could reshape the club’s trajectory moving forward.

According to reports from The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, Campbell was seen Friday working intensely at first base during pregame drills. The Red Sox manager, joined by bench coach Ramón Vázquez and infield coach José Flores, are working closely with the rookie, signaling a shift in how the team may deploy its infield talent.

“The process started,” Cora said. “It can take 10 days, 15 days, a month, two months, but we started the process, and we’re introducing him to first base.”

While Campbell at first base isn’t an immediate game-day change, it’s a proactive move aimed at evaluating his footwork and adaptability. “Obviously, we’re throwing this at him. But we believe he can actually digest it,” Cora added, “Like I said, this is not like KC is playing first base tomorrow. We just want to see the footwork, how he moves, and go from there.”

The shift has greater implications than simply finding a stopgap. The move creates the potential to bring up top prospect Marcelo Mayer at second base, giving the team's first base role to a versatile athlete like Campbell while infusing the roster with Mayer’s growing promise.

Campbell himself remains open to the role change, and his selfless team-first comments reflected that.

“Whatever helps the team,” the second baseman said when asked about playing first. That adaptability highlights why the Red Sox may be confident in his development.

Despite a 4-2 loss to Atlanta where former Boston ace Chris Sale shined against his old club, this infield storyline provided a notable silver lining. The Braves got homers from Matt Olson and Sean Murphy, while Boston’s Garrett Crochet pitched another strong seven-inning outing, eyes remain on the internal roster developments.

As Boston pushes through a challenging stretch, Campbell's emergence at first base could be more than a positional experiment — it may be the spark the Red Sox desperately need to revive their season.