Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello has one specific goal. The hurler wants to be the 2024 opening day pitcher for the Red Sox and is working toward that goal, per The Boston Globe. Bello is working on his slider this off-season to get prepared for the upcoming campaign.

Bello went 12-11 during the 2023 season, throwing 132 strikeouts with a 4.24 ERA. He's a young pitcher, and at 24 years old has shown flashes of greatness. Bello seems determined to become one of the best pitchers in the Red Sox rotation.

“After this weekend, I’m going to Florida to compete for that spot,” Bello told reporters through a translator on Saturday, per NESN.com. “Even if I don’t get the Opening Day start, I want to be up there as the first or second starter. That’s my mentality, to compete at the top level of the rotation.”

Bello also wants to pitch for the team in the upcoming exhibition series the Red Sox are playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Dominican Republic. Bello is from the Dominican Republic and expects to be playing in front of scores of his family and friends. He's appeared in a total of 41 games for the team over the past two seasons.

“I think that’s a goal that pretty much every starter has, to throw on Opening Day,” Bello added. “That’s one of the goals that I have for my career.”

The Red Sox and Rays are playing March 9 and 10 in the Dominican Republic. It will be Bello's first chance to show what he can do, and find out what he needs to work on to get that opening day start.