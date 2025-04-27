The Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 13-3 on Sunday to take the three-game series. During the game, cameras caught Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran being held back by coaches when yelling at a fan. NESN broadcasters reported that the fan invoked Duran's suicide attempt after a flyout, which sparked Duran's reaction.

Jarren Duran was held back during a confrontation with a fan in Cleveland

pic.twitter.com/PrFGxy23nJ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 27, 2025

Former Red Sox player and current broadcaster Will Middlebrooks responded to the video, confirming what had been reported. “Absolutely unacceptable behavior from the fan. Told him he should have killed himself when he had the chance. Disgusting.”

The Guardians issued an apology after the game, which USA Today's Bob Nightengale posted.

The Cleveland Guardians apologize to Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran for fan misconduct towards him during their game today. pic.twitter.com/SStwJ80a8l — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 27, 2025

The Red Sox are the subject of a new Netflix documentary, which captured many of last season's ups and downs. In that documentary, Duran opened up about a suicide attempt in 2022 while in the minor leagues. He eventually made his way to the big leagues and was a big part of the Sox's solid season last year.

Duran did not get the benefit of the doubt from the internet when the clip first surfaced, and for good reason. He was suspended for two games last year after using a slur in a confrontation with a fan. That was caught on hot mics at Fenway Park and was swiftly handled by the team.

The Guardians and Major League Baseball will now confer and decide how to punish the fan in this interaction. According to the Red Sox broadcast, he came down to the netting to speak to Duran and then went to the concourse. Whether he will be banned is yet to be seen.

The Red Sox won the series in part because of Duran's excellence. He stole home during their win on Saturday, adding two RBIs as well. He even stole a base in their loss in the first game Saturday. In the blowout, he went 4-6 with an RBI.