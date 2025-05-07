The Boston Red Sox are looking to improve on an 81-81 finish in 2024 as the team hopes to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Although manager Alex Cora likes how the Red Sox have played so far this season, Boston has now lost three straight games and five of the last six entering play on Wednesday.

While the team badly needs to improve its rotation, the Red Sox will have to wait a bit longer for fifth-year starter Kutter Crawford to make his 2025 debut.

Crawford threw a live batting practice session at Boston’s spring training facility in Fort Myers Tuesday, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith on X. Cora anticipates Crawford throwing BP again on Friday.

However, when asked about Crawford potentially beginning a rehab assignment if all goes well Friday, Cora was less than enthusiastic, stating simply that the pitcher is “not there yet,” per Smith.

The Red Sox’s rotation remains banged up despite recent returns

Crawford debuted with the Red Sox in 2021 and he produced a strong season for the team in 2023 with a 4.04 ERA, 1.106 WHIP, 9.4 K/9 and 113 ERA+ in 23 starts. But he regressed a bit last season. Although Crawford started a MLB-leading 33 games in 2024, he also had the most losses (16) and surrendered the most home runs (34) in baseball.

Crawford set an MLB record last season, allowing 12 home runs over three starts – spanning just 15 innings. Still, the Red Sox are hoping to have him back sooner rather than later, particularly after losing fellow starter Walker Buehler to the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Crawford started the season on the IL with a right knee ailment. It’s the same issue he dealt with through much of the 2024 season. The Red Sox hope he can build on the live batting practice sessions and make his 2025 season debut soon.

Buehler isn’t expected to be sidelined for an extended period and Boston recently got both Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito back from stints on the injured list.