The St. Louis Cardinals received an impressive performance during spring training Thursday as one of the organization’s rising pitching prospects dominated opposing hitters. Left-hander Quinn Mathews delivered a strong outing during the Cardinals’ spring training matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cardinals continue to watch their young pitching as camp progresses, and Mathews quickly commanded attention with his electric arsenal. The 25-year-old showcased the swing-and-miss stuff that has made him one of the most intriguing arms in the organization’s pitching pipeline.

Mathews entered the game in relief against Pittsburgh and immediately attacked the strike zone. Over 2.2 innings of work, the left-hander struck out seven hitters while facing just 11 batters.

Despite allowing two runs, the Cardinals pitching prospect still produced an impressive line. Mathews surrendered two hits, allowed one earned run, and did not issue a walk during the appearance.

Cardinals Player Development later highlighted the performance on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a clip that showcased how effective the left-hander looked against Pittsburgh’s lineup.

“LHP Quinn Mathews was in the zone this afternoon, striking out seven of 11 batters faced over 2.2 IP, with 12 swing inducing strikes.”

The outing reinforced why Mathews has drawn growing attention throughout the Cardinals organization. The left-hander led all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts during his breakout 2024 campaign and continues to display the same bat-missing ability.

During Thursday’s spring training matchup, the southpaw consistently generated swings and misses. He produced 12 whiffs across 50 pitches while maintaining strong command throughout the outing.

Mathews did allow a solo home run during the outing, which accounted for the lone earned run. However, the damage stayed limited, and the performance still showed his strong strikeout ability.

For the Cardinals, the outing provided another encouraging sign regarding their pitching pipeline. The organization views Mathews as a pitcher capable of contributing at the major league level in the near future.

If the left-hander continues producing results like this during spring training for the Cardinals, he could force his way into the conversation for a major league opportunity later in the season.