The Chicago Cubs continue to add to a very good rotation. On Tuesday, the Cubs signed right-hander Kyle Wright to a minor-league contract and an invite to Spring Training camp.

Wright has only pitched in a game for the Atlanta Braves, but he left that organization in 2023, one year after being the MLB wins leader in 2022. The last two seasons, Wright pitched in the minor leagues for the Kansas City Royals, but was plagued by injuries for a couple of seasons. He elected free agency at the end of 2025 after he was removed from the 40-man roster.

Now, Wright aims to get back into a groove. The right-hander has a career 4.45 ERA and 267 strikeouts in 281 innings. He pitched very well out of the bullpen in the 2021 postseason, helping the Braves win the World Series. In 2022, Wright started 30 games and won 21 of them. His .808 win percentage that season is the highest we have seen in a long time for a pitcher making 30 starts. He ended with a 3.6 WAR, 3.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 3.3 K/BB, .232 OBA, 19 quality starts, and 174 strikeouts in 180.1 innings.

Wright may start the season in Triple-A because of the staff that the Cubs currently have. They have a lot of starters available. It starts with Shota Imanaga, followed by Cade Horton, Edward Cabrera (Who the Cubs traded for from the Miami Marlins), Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Javier Assad, and Colin Rea. Steele is aiming to work his way back from Tommy John Surgery.

The beauty with that rotation is that it contains three potential left-handed pitchers, which could be dangerous for the postseason. If Kyle Wright is able to make his way up to the rotation, then that tells you he is back to his 2022 form.