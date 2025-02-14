The Cleveland Guardians did not really make any splashy additions this offseason. One can even say that the team's biggest move in free agency was retaining its most accomplished starting pitcher, Shane Bieber. There are questions scattered throughout the rotation, so manager Stephen Vogt is counting on the 2020 Cy Young to bring stability. But first, he has to get healthy.

Bieber is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he required after suffering a season-ending elbow injury last April. Now that pitchers and catchers have officially reported to Goodyear, Arizona for spring training, fans are anxious to know if and when they can expect to see the two-time All-Star in action. Luckily, there are some new updates available.

Bieber is making solid progress, throwing up to five days a week from 120 feet out, per the GuardsInsider X account. He “will initiate his mound progression in mid-February.”

Guardians need Bieber

The 29-year-old logged just two starts last season, but oh how magnificent those two starts were. He pitched 12 scoreless innings and struck out 20 batters, exhibiting the kind of dominance that helped him post a 1.63 ERA and 3.2 WAR in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Bieber did not quite reclaim that form in the following seasons but was still an upper-echelon hurler. Though, after battling elbow issues the last two seasons, there is no telling how he will bounce back in 2025.

But for now, fans will take satisfaction in knowing that the ace is moving along nicely in his rehabilitation. When healthy, Shane Bieber will join a starting pitching rotation that includes Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Ben Lively. Depth was an issue in the playoffs. Vogt cannot ask his bullpen to carry such a heavy burden once again this upcoming season. No. 57 will have to pick up where he left off, or someone else will need to emerge.

Cleveland hopes to get healthy as a group after injury-ridden 2024

In addition to briefing fans on Bieber's status, GuardsInsider provided updates on the club's other injured players. All-Star utility man David Fry is recovering from elbow surgery himself and will meet with his orthopedic surgeon in early March to discuss the next steps forward. He should return at some point in the middle of the season but is unlikely to play the field.

Righty reliever and former first-round draft pick Daniel Espino is still five-to-eight months away from returning after undergoing shoulder surgery in early 2024. Left-hander Sam Hentges (also the shoulder) is not expected to join the club until late in the year, if at all. Fellow bullpen piece Trevor Stephan missed all of last year due to Tommy John surgery and is about where Shane Bieber is in his recovery process.

With multiple pitchers still on the shelf, the Guardians' Jakob Junis signing should be particularly beneficial. Hopefully, Cleveland will have Lady Luck on its side a little more often in 2025.