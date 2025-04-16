Braxton Fulford has been waiting for his call-up to join the Colorado Rockies, but when Pedro Lopez, the manager of his Triple-A team in Albuquerque, called him on Monday, he got much different news.

“Police are at your house,” Lopez told his catcher.

Luckily for the Rockies prospect, his manager was just pulling his leg. There were no police officers at his house. Instead, Fulford quickly packed his things after hearing what his skipper really had to say.

“Nah, I’m just kidding, you're going to L.A. You're going to the big leagues.”

Before he knew it, Fulford, a 26-year-old catcher, was on a plane. He flew to Dodger Stadium to join the Colorado Rockies for their game that night against Los Angeles.

“Elated,” said Fulford about his parent's reaction to the news. “We all were. Got a little emotional and just enjoyed the moment.”

Fulford and his family got to experience his first night with the Colorado Rockies. Even though Fulford didn't play in Monday or Tuesday's game, Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed that the catcher will make his MLB debut on Wednesday in the series finale.

Fulford joins a Rockies team that desperately needs an injection of energy in their lineup after losing their last five games amid a 3-14 start to the regular season. The loss of Kris Bryant looms large as well. The Rockies are likely to continue giving chances to their prospects on the major league level as they search for players that can help the team rebound back into contention in the NL West. Fulford joins Zac Veen as a young player to get the call.

For now, though, Fulford is focused on being a steady presence for the Rockies on both sides of the ball, especially against a premier opponent in the Dodgers.

“I’m hoping I can command the pitching staff. Get us through this lineup,” Fulton said about his expectations for his debut. “It’s a tough lineup, but our guys are more than capable of sitting them down. And then on top of that, just producing offensively. Scoring runs. Driving runners in. Just all around, want to help the team win.”

From thinking he was going to be arrested to getting the call to the big leagues, Fulford will have a great story to tell about his MLB debut.