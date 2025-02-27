The Colorado Rockies have very low expectations coming into the 2025 MLB season. After a last-place finish in the National League West last year, they did not improve this offseason. So anything that can get fans to the park should be celebrated in Denver. Enter Jefry Yan, the new Rockies pitcher who has an insane strikeout celebration making the rounds.

Every time Yan strikes out a batter, he jumps into the air, lands in a split formation, pops back up, and mimics an umpire's strike-three first pump. This is not just a two-out celebration, it comes after every punch out he throws with the Rockies.

“It’s been something I’ve been doing ever since I was a kid,” Yan told MLB.com through a translator. “It’s nothing I do to offend the other team. Every time I celebrate, I always look in my corner. I look at my guys, my catcher, and my side.”

Before the Rockies, Yan was picked up by the Miami Marlins in 2021. He spent three years in their minor-league system. Last year, he went to Japan and played for the Saitama Seibu Lions, posting a 5.74 ERA in 49 appearances. His Dominican Winter League run was excellent, with a 1.71 ERA in 25 games and 26 punchouts.

Considering he was a spring training invitee and is not under contract with the Rockies, Yan is unlikely to make the roster. But the team should be desperate to fill the seats and Yan is already making waves. Rockies manager Bud Black is enjoying Yan's celebration, “The flamboyance of what he does after a strikeout … that’s who he is.”

While Yan has never played in a major league game, it does not appear that his celebration would stop if he made the Rockies. Seeing that after he struck out Shohei Ohtani would be quite the sight during the regular season.