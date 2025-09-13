The Detroit Tigers dropped the series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday and it appeared the 8-2 loss would be costly to the team. Two Tigers exited the game with injuries as Tarik Skubal left with tightness in the fourth inning and Javier Baez fouled a ball off his face in his first at-bat.

Thankfully, Baez avoided a serious injury. After the game, manager A.J. Hinch said the 12th-year veteran was day-to-day and wouldn’t be placed in the concussion protocol.

Javier Baez injury pic.twitter.com/RzY3wLLqqX — Bobby (@welcomeMLB) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Baez is, predictably, out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s game. He’s sporting a “nasty bruise around his left eye but is in good spirits,” according to The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen.

“Like a boxer… I’m ready for 12 more,” Baez said of his appearance. Despite the frightening injury, the versatile defender insists he’s ready to come off the bench if needed on Saturday.

Javier Baez available for Tigers despite injury

Article Continues Below

Skubal also received a positive injury update, allowing Tigers fans to breathe a sigh of relief. The reigning AL Cy Young winner got off to an uncharacteristically rocky start against the Marlins. Skubal gave up three runs in three innings. After recording the first out of the fourth frame, he experienced tightness in his left oblique.

With the Tigers gearing up for a postseason run, Hinch exercised caution and removed his ace. Fortunately, imaging came back clean and Skubal is expected to make his next start.

Baez should also be back on the field soon. The Gold Glove utility man is in the midst of a strong season after an off year in 2024. Baez made his third All-Star Game, becoming just the fourth player to start the Midsummer Classic at three different positions. He played center field for the first time in his career this year. However, he’s also logged time at shortstop, second base and third, making him an important chess piece for Hinch.

While Baez’s bounce back is impressive, he has struggled after a strong start to the season. Baez slashed .295/.332/.478 with nine home runs, 36 RBI and 37 runs scored over his first 66 games. But since June 22, his production has dipped. Baez is slashing .205/.216/.295 with two homers, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored in the last 51 games.

Nonetheless, Baez continues to provide strong defense at multiple positions. This makes him extremely valuable to the Tigers as they prepare for the playoffs.