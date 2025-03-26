The Los Angeles Angels’ infield is banged up as the team prepares for the season opener. Starting shortstop Zach Neto is still recovering from shoulder surgery with no timeline for his return to the lineup. Third baseman Anthony Rendon underwent hip surgery and is out indefinitely. And his replacement at the hot corner, Yoan Moncada is dealing with a deep thumb bruise.

While Moncada should be ready to play on Opening Day, the Angels found themselves in need of infield depth. Los Angeles responded by signing Nicky Lopez to a Major League deal, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on X. Lopez will join the team for the season opener against the Chicago White Sox.

The Angels added infield depth with Nicky Lopez signing

Lopez spent the first four and a half years of his career with the Kansas City Royals where he developed a reputation as a solid, versatile defender. While he’s primarily a second baseman, he can play all four infield positions.

Lopez was traded to the White Sox for the 2024 season. Then this spring he rejected a minor league assignment, choosing free agency instead. The Chicago Cubs signed Lopez to a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training. However, he was unable to catch on with the team and, after he was left off Chicago’s roster for the Tokyo Series, Lopez asked for and received his release from the Cubs.

Recognizing the positional versatility he provides, the Angels signed Lopez to a one-year, $850,000 contract and added him to the active roster for Opening Day, per MLB.com.

The Angels have failed to reach the playoffs for 11 straight seasons. The team last won a playoff series in 2009. Newcomer Kenley Jansen hopes to snap the postseason drought in his first year with LA. But it won't be easy. In 2024, the Angels finished last in the AL West with a 63-99 record.

There is some reason for optimism for the Angels in 2025 as three-time MVP Mike Trout is healthy at the start of the season. The team moved Trout to right field to decrease the chance of injury and he has quickly adjusted to the new position.

Trout is confident he can return to form after a season-ending meniscus tear last year. The 11-time All-Star has missed 213 games over the last two seasons.