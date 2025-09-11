Blake Snell has been dominant on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, but his approach changes completely when he faces Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. The Dodgers ace admitted he takes a unique strategy whenever Judge steps into the batter’s box. Unlike how he attacks other hitters, Snell openly tells Judge one thing: “Don’t swing.”

For the Dodgers, Blake Snell has been a consistent force. His respect for Judge’s power alters everything about his game plan. Facing a hitter of Judge’s caliber demands a different mindset. Aaron Judge is capable of changing a game with one swing.

Snell explained that when he faces Aaron Judge, his pitches are rarely in the strike zone. He knows that if Judge swings at those pitches, the odds shift in the pitcher’s favor. However, if Judge holds back, Snell’s margin for error gets smaller.

“I’m either going to strike him out or walk him,” Snell revealed, highlighting how much he respects Judge’s raw power. At 6-foot-8, Judge’s reach and bat speed make him one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball. Snell even joked that if Judge makes solid contact, the ball could come screaming right back at him harder than he threw it.

Interestingly, Snell admitted he’s been giving Judge the same advice since before they were even in the big leagues together. While he’s comfortable challenging the rest of the Yankees lineup, Judge is the exception. Snell refuses to let him be the one to decide the game. That mindset explains why Judge rarely gets hittable pitches from him.

For Dodgers fans, this insight shows how much preparation and strategy go into every matchup against elite hitters like Judge. With the Dodgers and Yankees both chasing deep postseason runs, each at-bat between Blake Snell and Aaron Judge could become a pivotal moment. If Snell sticks to his plan and Judge adjusts, their battles may define the outcome when these two teams collide.

And if fate delivers a Dodgers-Yankees World Series rematch, this duel could steal the spotlight on baseball’s biggest stage.