Another foul ball claimed another Los Angeles Dodgers catcher as Dalton Rushing left with an injury in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. The Dodgers lost starting catcher Will Smith on Wednesday after he took a foul ball off the hand while behind the plate. On Friday, Rushing fouled a ball off his right leg during an at-bat in the sixth inning.

After the game manager Dave Roberts told reporters that X-rays on Rushing’s leg were negative. However, he will miss time and could end up on the IL, per the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Harris.

Roberts previously announced that Smith likely avoided an IL stint. But the seventh-year veteran is dealing with a bone bruise that could hinder him for the rest of the season.

Dodgers lose backup catcher Dalton Rushing to leg injury

In the wake of Smith’s injury, the Dodgers called up Ben Rortvedt for depth at catcher. After two games with the club, Rortvedt is suddenly LA’s starter. Now the team will need to add another backstop as the rash of catcher injuries has left the Dodgers extremely thin at the position.

Injuries are nothing new for Los Angeles. The team has dealt with an endless stream of ailments all year. But seeing Rushing go down so soon after Smith almost feels unfair. Particularly with the Dodgers in the thick of a division race.

With the San Diego Padres losing to the Colorado Rockies Friday, LA had a chance to extend its lead in the NL West. Unfortunately, Tanner Scott allowed a walk-off home run as the Orioles took the series opener 2-1, handing the Dodgers their fourth straight loss.

Scott entered with the game tied 1-1 in the ninth. The contest appeared headed for extra innings after the All-Star closer struck out the first two batters. But Samuel Basallo had other ideas. Baltimore’s rookie catcher hammered a 98 mph four-seamer 433 feet to right center for the game winner.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ rookie catcher will need a CT scan on his leg to determine the extent of his injury. The team is hoping Rushing escaped with a bruise. But even in the best case scenario, he’s unlikely to return before Smith.

Rortvedt is the next catcher up for LA. He’ll be behind the plate when Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound on Saturday. The Orioles will counter with lefty starter Trevor Rogers.