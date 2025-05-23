The Milwaukee Brewers have been without Brandon Woodruff and Nestor Cortes for most of the season. Woodruff is closer than ever to re-joining Pat Murphy's rotation with the completion of another rehab start on Wednesday. He underwent shoulder surgery in 2023 and hasn't pitched since then. Aaron Ashby also had an encouraging outing as Brewers fans count down the days before their rotation becomes complete once again.

Woodruff pitched four innings for Class AAA Nashville in his latest start. Ashby, on the other hand, only threw one inning in relief. According to MLB.com's Manny Randhawa, Woodruff will make at least one more start before returning to the Brewers in the majors.

Murphy and Milwaukee have been patient with their ace's recovery, not rushing him through his rehab. Shoulder injuries are lingering injuries, especially for pitchers. Ashby's oblique strain might have a bigger long-term impact, but Woodruff is getting more of the team's attention as he recovers.

Cortes, who is recovering from an elbow injury, started playing catch at the beginning of May. He is likely still a few weeks away from his return. Murphy needs both back in order to understand what he has in his starting rotation when it is whole.

Despite being without three of their top five arms right now, the Brewers sit just under .500. They are fourth in the National League Central division, but only six games separate them from the Chicago Cubs for the lead. Milwaukee has shown flashes of high-level play, but their pitching is their biggest challenge.

Murphy's starters are in the bottom half of the league in ERA, but Woodruff's return will give them a boost. Freddy Peralta is one of many Brewers players who will be glad to have the ace back on the mound. Peralta has done well in Woodruff's absence, but Milwaukee hasn't been at their best yet this season.

The Brewers will go as far as their offense takes them this season. However, getting Woodruff back could galvanize Murphy's pitching staff and get them back on track.