The baseball season is just about here as Spring Training games will get going on Thursday, and the regular season will begin in less than one month. The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping for another run to the playoffs after winning the NL Central last year, but they are dealing with some heat from the fanbase after some comments made by owner Mark Attanasio.

Milwaukee has been in position to win big as they have been in control of their division, but they are still a couple of pieces away from being true championship contenders. Brewers fans are upset that the team isn't spending big to try to win, but Mark Attanasio seems content with how things are going.

“My goal, from an ownership standpoint, is to always compete,” Attanasio said, according to an article from USA Today. “… I don’t like to talk about us as a small market. We’ve certainly not played like a small market. Since 2005, we have the fourth-most wins in the National League. Is my job to win a World Series, or is my job to provide a summer of entertainment and passion and a way for families to come together?”

Well, Brewers fans believe that his job is to win a World Series, and they want to see that happen. That comment did not sit well with the fans in Milwaukee.

“Cannot put into words how much I hate Mark Attanasio,” one fan said. “Yes, your job is quite literally to win a World Series. Mark admits in his out loud voice that he prioritizes selling tickets over putting together a winning team.”

Needless to say, Brewers fans aren't worried about being able to entertain their families. They want to see their favorite team win a championship.

“‘Is my job to win a World Series,' Attanasio said, ‘or is my job to provide a summer of entertainment and passion and a way for families to come together?' It's the World Series, Mark. The answer is the World Series,” another fan wrote. “My kid can play at Bay Beach.”

One fan is curious about just how much Mark Attanasio is willing to spend to try to win a championship.

“One question I would love someone to ask Attanasio, despite knowing they'd never get an answer, is ‘how much would you be willing to add to this year's payroll if you could guarantee a World Series?' Everyone has a number – I'd love to know what Mark's is,” the fan said.

At the end of the day, Brewers fans don't think that Attanasio cares enough.

“Attanasio isn't a bad guy for thinking this way- it's a thought process that has led him to immense success in the business world, but it's going to perpetually handicap this franchise from getting over the hump,” the fan said. “He doesn't care enough to go all in in a sport that rewards it.”

The Brewers begin Spring Training play on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.