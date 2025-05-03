The Milwaukee Brewers dropped four straight games last week as the team benched multiple players for sloppy performances. Although the Brewers rebounded from that slide with three straight wins, the team is struggling once again after being shutout in back-to-back games by the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers have now been held scoreless in their last 18 innings, per Mark Michalski on X. Milwaukee has been outscored 18-0 in the last two contests. It's the first time in two years the team has been shutout in consecutive games.

The Cubs jumped out to an early lead on Friday, scoring two runs off Tyler Alexander in 0.2 innings before going to work on Quinn Priester, who surrendered seven earned runs on six hits and four walks in 4.1 innings. Chicago had a 9-0 lead after two innings and the Brewers were unable to mount a comeback – in fact the team was held scoreless on five hits in nine innings of play.

The Brewers’ offense disappeared against Chicago

Cubs starter Ben Brown tossed six shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out four batters. Chris Flexen then came in and closed out the final three frames, allowing no runs on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts.

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit two solo home runs for the Cubs while Michael Busch added a grand slam as Chicago overwhelmed the struggling Brewers.

Milwaukee has endured its share of disappointing play this season. Prior to sending a message by benching players for sloppiness against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Brewers held a lengthy team-only meeting after a brutal loss to the San Francisco Giants. Manager Pat Murphy called it the worst defensive series he’s witnessed in a decade with the team.

Former MVP Christian Yelich had a particularly difficult series against the Giants as his fielding error cost the Brewers a win. Yelich is off to a slow start this season. He’s slashing .212/.323/.372 with five home runs, 23 RBI and 14 runs scored in 31 games.

With the latest shutout loss, the Brewers are 16-17 on the season and four games behind the first-place Cubs in the National League Central.