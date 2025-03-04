The Milwaukee Brewers have made a major signing in free agency, signing former Mets starter Jose Quintana. Milwaukee has been a mainstay in the NL playoffs over the past few years but has yet to hoist that elusive first World Series championship. One of the weaknesses of last year's team was the starting rotation. And the Brewers are trying to address it ahead of the 2025 season.

Milwaukee already made one last-second splash to shore up its rotation earlier on Monday, and now it's made another eye-opening move. MLB.com Senior National Reporter confirmed that Jose Quintana is now with the Brewers on a one-year, $4.25 million deal. To give more details on the new contract, this deal includes $4 million in salary and a $250K roster bonus.

Jose Quintana could be the missing piece for the Brewers

The 36-year-old has been a quality starter over the course of his career. Quintana is a one-time All-Star who has found great success over the past few years with the New York Mets. The lefty is coming off a season where he was 10-10 overall with a 3.75 era during the regular season and 3.14 era in the postseason. Quintana immediately becomes one of the top starters on the Brewers roster and would be on pace to be a playoff starter as well.

This move is also smart in more ways than one cause it weakens one of the most formidable threats to Milwaukee's title odds in the New York Mets. The Mets shocked the Brewers in the Wild-Card round right after this group dominated the NL Central.

Over the past seven seasons, this organization has made the postseason a staggering six times. However, the Brewers have only won a series once during this time and met disappointing end after disappointing end. A fact that is frustrating for a fanbase that has only seen their team make one World Series appearance in 1970.

With the aggressive moves the defending champ Los Angeles Dodgers and other contenders like the New York Mets have made, it is about time that this organization goes all-in.

Adding Jose Quintana is not necessarily an aggressive move for the Brewers. However, it is the right move for a team that knows exactly its weakness heading into the 2025 season. This franchise will almost certainly continue to shore up this flaw as the season goes on to help it take the next step it's been desperately waiting for.