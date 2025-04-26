Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is getting placed on the injured list, per the team's social media. Mitchell is dealing with a left oblique strain. The move comes ahead of a clash on Saturday between the Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.

Mitchell was removed from Friday's game with the Cardinals, due to the injury. He was starting the contest in right field. The Brewers went on to lose the game, 3-2.

“He's got an MRI in the morning,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday, per MLB.com. “I think we'll know more after that.”

The Brewers outfielder is getting placed on the 10-day IL. Daz Cameron is getting selected from Triple-A Nashville to replace him, per the team.

This season, Mitchell is batting .206 with three runs batted in. Mitchell also posted seven walks and 25 strikeouts so far this campaign.

The Brewers outfielder has had injury issues in the past.

Brewers are trying to overcome a bad start to 2025 season

Milwaukee got battered around by the New York Yankees to start the season. The Brewers allowed a slew of home runs to Aaron Judge and company, who used torpedo bats. It was a very disappointing start for the team, who won the National League Central Division last year.

The Brewers have corrected course somewhat since. Milwaukee is 13-14 on the season heading into Saturday's game with St. Louis. The club has won five of the last 10 games.

Milwaukee has big plans for Mitchell this season. In 2024, the young outfielder had a breakout season. He hit at a .255 batting average, while posting career highs in at-bats and games played. Mitchell finished the year with 50 hits and 21 runs batted in.

The Brewers and their fans are hoping the outfielder can return soon. Milwaukee is in danger of falling off in the NL Central, if the wins don't start coming. The Brewers are four games behind in the division, heading into Saturday.

Milwaukee and St. Louis play Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:15 ET.